Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

Beccles' Neighbourhood Town Plan - what it is and how you can influence it

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:51 PM September 2, 2021   
beccles

Looking towards Beccles Bell Tower along the River Waveney. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Beccles Town Council is calling on people living in the town to have their say in the upcoming Beccles Neighbourhood Plan Referendum on Thursday, September 16.

The Neighbourhood Plan has been put together by local residents and Beccles Town Council over the last five years.

A neighbourhood plan would mean people living in the town would be able to influence planning proposals at a local level.

For example, people would have a greater say in the location of new developments, grant planning permission for particular developments and have a say over what new buildings should look like.

The Neighbourhood Plan would only come into effect if voted for by people living in the town.

You may also want to watch:

If approved, the amount of CIL (Community Infrastructure Levy) that goes to the town council to fund projects would increase from 15 to 25pc.

Beccles Town Councillors and local residents have been working for the last five years to get approval for the neighbourhood plan referendum from government which took into account comments and feedback from the wider community.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Miracle no one killed' by police chase driver's 'lunacy'
  2. 2 Councillors raise concerns over proposed Beccles Costa Coffee drive-thru
  3. 3 Is this Norfolk pony the oldest in the UK?
  1. 4 Hybrid bike among items stolen during garage burglary
  2. 5 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  3. 6 New homes in Bungay 'expected to be ready' in summer 2022
  4. 7 Stunning images showcased at Bungay camera club’s contest
  5. 8 Beccles' Neighbourhood Town Plan - what it is and how you can influence it
  6. 9 Review: Inside East Anglia's most unusual pop-up restaurant
  7. 10 Sudden spike in Covid cases in Suffolk with 76 patients now in hospital

If the neighbourhood plan is passed, it would mean that planning permission would go through both the neighbourhood plan and local plans, meaning greater community scrutiny of important planning policy decision making processes.

It also means decision making processes are unique to each area where a neighbourhood plan is introduced.

For example in Beccles, it would enable locals to have a greater say over issues affecting the town such as housing inequality, community facilities and the environment, which includes everything from traffic to heritage and tourism.

Beccles Town Council will be putting up signs around town, explaining what the neighbourhood plan is and how to vote.

Drop in sessions for questions will be held at Beccles Library this weekend on Saturday, September 4 and on the following Saturday on September 11.

It will also be advertised on the Beccles Town Council website and social media pages.

There are three ways of voting. In person on Thursday, September 16 at the Public Hall or St Lukes Church, by post or by proxy.

More information about the referendum can be found here.

Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

costa coffee beccles

Proposals put forward for new Costa Coffee in supermarket car park

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much o

Seven Covid-positive patients die in a week at Norfolk hospital

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Police would like to speak to the male and female pictured in the CCTV images

Police release images of man and woman following attempted burglary

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Designs showing how the retirement homes and bungalows would be built

New bungalows and retirement homes could be built at farm

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon