Call for volunteers to tackle speeding woes in town
- Credit: Archant
Volunteers are being sought for a speedwatch scheme in Beccles.
The Community Speedwatch programme, which is run by Suffolk Police, allows trained volunteers to tackle speeding problems in their neighbourhoods.
Beccles Town Council is keen to see a Speedwatch operation in the town in an effort to monitor and reduce the issue of speeding.
After verifying and recording the registration plates of vehicles caught breaking the speed limit, the details are passed onto the Safety Camera Partnership within 48 hours and a warning letter is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle, requesting they keep their speed down.
If the vehicle is seen and recorded again, a final letter will be sent.
Repeat offenders may be targeted further.
The town council are looking for a minimum of six people to volunteer to take part.
Most Read
- 1 Firefighters tackle huge wildfire in village beauty spot
- 2 Chart-making folk singer coming to Beccles
- 3 Fundraising heroes smash £100,000 mark after mammoth 500-mile cycle
- 4 Waveney MP wishes Liz Truss luck - but warns of 'unseen' problems ahead
- 5 Appeal after man exposes himself in village
- 6 Town centre car park to close for two weeks
- 7 Popular dog walking spot and fishing lake for sale
- 8 The changes to the Highway Code that most people don't know
- 9 Call for volunteers to tackle speeding woes in town
- 10 Musician launching weekly performances to 'bring happiness' to town
Anyone looking to volunteer can contact town clerk Paul Cunningham by the end of September by emailing cunningham@becclestowncouncil.gov.uk, calling 01502 712109, or visiting or writing to the Town Hall.