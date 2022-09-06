Call for volunteers to tackle speeding woes in town

Volunteers are being sought for a community speedwatch scheme in Beccles. - Credit: Archant

The Community Speedwatch programme, which is run by Suffolk Police, allows trained volunteers to tackle speeding problems in their neighbourhoods.

Beccles Town Council is keen to see a Speedwatch operation in the town in an effort to monitor and reduce the issue of speeding.

After verifying and recording the registration plates of vehicles caught breaking the speed limit, the details are passed onto the Safety Camera Partnership within 48 hours and a warning letter is sent to the registered owner of the vehicle, requesting they keep their speed down.

If the vehicle is seen and recorded again, a final letter will be sent.

Repeat offenders may be targeted further.

The town council are looking for a minimum of six people to volunteer to take part.

Anyone looking to volunteer can contact town clerk Paul Cunningham by the end of September by emailing cunningham@becclestowncouncil.gov.uk, calling 01502 712109, or visiting or writing to the Town Hall.