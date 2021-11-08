Have your say on parking in Beccles with planters set to go

Controversial planters will be removed from New Market in May 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A public survey has been launched to seek views on parking in Beccles town centre after a controversial closure earlier in the pandemic.

Planters were installed in New Market in last year to allow shoppers to safely socially distance, while encouraging them back into the town centre to support businesses.

But the move was met with strong opposition from some in the town, before a compromise was reached which saw the planters block parking bays on one side of the road.

Last month, councillors agreed a public consultation was the best way to progress when the emergency traffic order ends in May 2022.

A council spokesperson said: ""The town council wishes to consult with the people of Beccles to find out what you want to happen to this last restriction.

"Suffolk County Council have indicated it will endeavour to implement what the people of Beccles request.

"The order relates to parking on New Market between QD and Barclays. Previously, there was a loading bay and a stretch of 30 minute restricted parking.

You may also want to watch:

"The planters were only meant to be temporary and are nearing their end of life."

The council has given residents four options for moving forward, which will apply between 9am and 6pm, with unrestricted parking allowed outside these hours.

These are:

- Have double yellow lines and restrict parking to loading, unloading and blue badge holders at all times;

- Have single yellow lines so parking is restricted as above only in the daytime;

- Have a loading bay and a stretch of 30 minute parking as before the pandemic;

- Have a loading bay and a stretch of 60 minute parking, matching the limit on the other side of the road.

The spokesperson added: "In the long-term as the town centre and transport changes, Beccles Town Council would want to do a more detailed and far-reaching survey.

"The council has no intention of asking for any changes to the town centre without doing such a full consultation."

Anyone willing to take part in the future consultation is asked to include their email on the parking survey, which can be completed online at https://s.surveyplanet.com/vx1glyn7

Alternatively, a copy can be completed online from the council's website and returned to Beccles Town Council, Town Hall, The Walk, Beccles, NR34 9AJ by the end of November.