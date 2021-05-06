Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
New mayor unveiled for Bungay

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:06 AM May 6, 2021   
Councillor John Adams, Bungay mayor for 2021-22

Councillor John Adams, Bungay mayor for 2021-22 - Credit: Bungay Town Council

A new town mayor has been unveiled for Bungay after two years of "unprecedented challenges."

John Adams was unanimously appointed into the role at Bungay Town Council's annual meeting on Wednesday night, May 5, held virtually on Zoom.

After moving to Bungay with his wife in 1980, he joined the town council in 2016 after initially becoming involved with the Bungay Neighbourhood Development group.

Mr Adams, a former food industry worker who advised companies in both human and pet food before retiring last year, said the council have a number of projects in the pipeline for the year ahead. 

He said: "Over the past two years the council has faced unprecedented challenges, including the impact of Covid and flooding last Christmas.

"I am hoping this next 12 months will allow the council to consolidate recent initiatives.

"Both the Town Hall and the Riverside Centre are in need of updating and making them more available for users with disabilities.

"We are in discussions with East Suffolk Council for a grant to aid with the employment of a town development manager who will work with local organisations to increase the town economy.

"East Suffolk Council, in conjunction with Bungay Neighbourhood Development Group, will be presenting their plans for the future of the town at the beginning of next year.

"Meanwhile, plans to upgrade the skate park progress, as does the initiative to increase green spaces within the town."

Tony Dawes was unanimously appointed as deputy mayor for the year ahead.

Former Bungay mayor Bob Prior.

Former Bungay mayor Bob Prior. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Speaking at the meeting, outgoing mayor Bob Prior, said: "It is a bittersweet moment as I stand down as mayor, a position I have been honoured to serve.

"I would like to thank all the town councillors and the fantastic band of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to achieve so much in a very difficult year.

"This is not a council that does the bare minimum, but one that drives forward new concepts and exciting projects to make things happen.

"John has been a fantastic deputy and a wonderful support to me through some very difficult times and I wish him the very best of luck over the next 12 months."

