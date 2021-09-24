Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Chance to have your say on the next 15 years in Bungay

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:02 PM September 24, 2021   
Bungay has been named as one of the best places to live in Britain by the Sunday Times. Picture: Mik

The Bungay Neighbourhood Development Plan is nearing completion - Credit: Archant

A series of public consultations is to be held to gather views on the next 15 years in Bungay.

The Bungay Neighbourhood Development Plan is nearing completion, with planners now looking for the thoughts of those in the town.

Once the plan has been finalised, a referendum will be held and, if approved, the plan will run until 2036 and used to guide future development in the town.

A spokesperson for the Bungay Neighbourhood Development Plan steering group said: "The aim is to make Bungay a historic and distinctive market town, with a vibrant town centre and sustainable housing developments.

"Bungay will have a mix of new housing built to a high green standard and community facilities to meet the needs of its residents.

"There will be increased local employment and leisure facilities.

"The town will promote green policies, including greener approaches to transport, enhanced access to open spaces and focus on health an wellbeing."

The plan highlights a number of key policy areas including housing, with Bungay needing to provide at least 557 new homes.

The Waveney Local Plan which is currently in force has allocated two areas for homes off St John's Road, while the steering group have also proposed a further development site east of St Margaret's Road.

It also promotes a community hub to "enhance sporting and leisure facilities in the town," as well as amenities to support carers and venues for educational courses.

The need to expand Bungay Medical Centre to meet the surrounding area's growing population is also recognised in the plan, which also calls for a purpose-built provision for pre-school educational facilities.

Public consultation sessions will be held at Bungay Community Library on Saturday, September 25, as well as at the Fisher Theatre on Saturday, October 9, and at the Bungay Co-Op store on Saturday, October 23.

Each consultation will run from 10am until noon with members of the steering group available to answer questions.

To comment on the proposals before the deadline on November 5, go to: smartsurvey.co.uk/s/BungayNDP, or pick up a survey form at the Town Council's office in Broad Street or at Bungay Library, and return them to the council office.

Alternatively, comments can be emailed to admin@bungaytowncouncil.gov.uk.

