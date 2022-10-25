Referendum to decide whether to adopt town's neighbourhood plan

Mayor of Bungay, John Adams, has welcomed the news that the town will play host to Suffolk Day 2022. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Residents will get the chance to vote on a neighbourhood plan that will allow them to influence planning decisions affecting their area.

The Bungay Neighbourhood Plan was prepared by the town council after extensive consultation with the local community, and sets out its vision for development until 2036.

Those living in the parish can vote on whether to adopt the Bungay Neighbourhood Plan in a public referendum on November 17 at Bungay Community centre.

Everyone registered to vote in the parish covered by the Bungay Neighbourhood Plan can vote.

The Plan has been prepared by Bungay Neighbourhood plan steering group and approved, with minor modifications, by an independent examiner.

John Adams, the chair of the neighbourhood plan working group, said: “I would encourage everyone vote on November 17.

"I would also like to thank the dedicated team of volunteers involved with writing the plan and presenting the many town consultations over the past six years.”

A majority of the votes cast will see the plan either adopted or rejected.

The council have outlined eight clear objectives which they hope to fulfill by 2036. These include:

Meet the housing and infrastructure needs of Bungay’s residents and future population.

Protect and enhance community and public facilities and services.

Support the vitality and regeneration of the town centre.

Enable Bungay to realise its potential as a visitor attraction.

Improve the attractiveness of walking and cycling.

Ensure that the built character of Bungay is preserved and is reflected in new developments.

Promote the quality and enjoyment of the natural environment, especially the surrounding fen, marshes and Broads.

Ensure that new development manages flood risk in the most sustainable way possible.

Copies of the Plan and supporting documents are available to view on East Suffolk Council’s website: https://www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/planning/neighbourhood-planning/neighbourhood-plans-in-the-area/bungay-neighbourhood-area/

Paper copies can be viewed in the Bungay library or by appointment at the Bungay Town Council offices.

For more details email Bungay Town clerk Roz Barnett at: clerk@bungaytowncouncil.gov.uk.