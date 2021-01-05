Temporary Post Office to open following sudden closure of former branch

Published: 4:52 PM January 5, 2021

A town's Post Office has been saved temporarily after it's closure shortly before Christmas.

Bungay Town Council is set to open a branch at the Town Hall, in Broad Street to ensure residents still have access to key services.

McColl's, on St Mary's Street, had housed the Post Office branch for a number of years.

With the store closing later this month, a new home had been sought for the Post Office before a spokesperson confirmed the branch would close earlier than expected on December 22.

Former McColl's Post Office manager Fiona Bale will return to manage the temporary site while discussions over a permanent base and manager continue, with applications expected to take several months to conclude.

Bungay mayor Bob Prior said: "Even in these difficult times, the town council continues to work tirelessly to ensure our residents have access to vital services.

"Just as when we lost the ATMs in the town centre following the closure of the banks, we made sure this facility became available again.

"It is worth noting that none of this would have been possible without first acquiring the freehold of the council offices last year and the hard work, dedication and determination of town councillors with a focus to make good things happen."

The temporary Post Office will open on Monday, January 11, with regular opening hours of 8.30am until 12.30pm and 1pm to 5pm Mondays to Fridays.

Most services will be provided, except for passport checking and instant foreign currency, and there will be no Saturday service.

Residents have been reassured they can continue to rely on the Post Office to collect pensions and pay their utility bills, as well as offering letter and parcel services.

With Post Offices classed as an essential service, they can remain open during the third national lockdown, with a traffic light system in place to allow customers to access services safely.

Customers are also required to socially distance and wear a face covering.

The closure of McColls also means the only cash machine in Bungay is the recently installed ATM, which is also located at the Town Hall.