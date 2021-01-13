Temporary Post Office opens after town centre branch closes

Published: 3:20 PM January 13, 2021

The first customers at the temporary Bungay Post Office branch, Terry and Hazel Garrity, with Post Office manager Fiona Bale. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

A post office has officially relocated after a previous town centre branch closed last month.

The temporary branch opened its doors to the public on Monday, January 11, at the Town Hall in Broad Street.

Bungay Town Council has worked to ensure a post office remains in the town following the closure of the branch inside McColl's, on St Mary's Street, shortly before Christmas.

Bungay mayor Bob Prior with resident Janice and Post Office manager Fiona Bale. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Former McColl's post office manager Fiona Bale will oversee the new site while discussions over a permanent base and manager continue, with applications expected to take several months to conclude.

Residents have been reassured they can continue to rely on the Post Office to collect pensions and pay their utility bills, as well as offering letter and parcel services.

You may also want to watch:

With post offices classed as an essential service, they can remain open during the third national lockdown, with a traffic light system in place to allow customers to access services safely.