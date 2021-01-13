Temporary Post Office opens after town centre branch closes
- Credit: Bungay Town Council
A post office has officially relocated after a previous town centre branch closed last month.
The temporary branch opened its doors to the public on Monday, January 11, at the Town Hall in Broad Street.
Bungay Town Council has worked to ensure a post office remains in the town following the closure of the branch inside McColl's, on St Mary's Street, shortly before Christmas.
Former McColl's post office manager Fiona Bale will oversee the new site while discussions over a permanent base and manager continue, with applications expected to take several months to conclude.
Residents have been reassured they can continue to rely on the Post Office to collect pensions and pay their utility bills, as well as offering letter and parcel services.
You may also want to watch:
With post offices classed as an essential service, they can remain open during the third national lockdown, with a traffic light system in place to allow customers to access services safely.
Most Read
- 1 Anger as trees felled on common as part of 'management plan'
- 2 New vaccination centre will open to cope with demand across Waveney
- 3 Former Bungay Town man signs pro deal with Colchester United
- 4 Blatant Covid-19 rule-breakers will face fines, police say
- 5 Holiday park drug dealer ordered to pay back £25,000
- 6 Sandbags stockpiled as flood-hit town fights back
- 7 Chance to own part of 'best pub in Britain'
- 8 Concern grows over lack of vaccine centres in south Norfolk and Waveney
- 9 Covid's tragic death toll in Suffolk revealed
- 10 Woman in court for taking 'one bite' of Co-op sandwich