Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

Temporary Post Office opens after town centre branch closes

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 3:20 PM January 13, 2021   
The first customers at the temporary Post Office branch, Terry and Hazel Garrity, with Post Office manager Fiona Bale.

The first customers at the temporary Bungay Post Office branch, Terry and Hazel Garrity, with Post Office manager Fiona Bale. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

A post office has officially relocated after a previous town centre branch closed last month.

The temporary branch opened its doors to the public on Monday, January 11, at the Town Hall in Broad Street.

Bungay Town Council has worked to ensure a post office remains in the town following the closure of the branch inside McColl's, on St Mary's Street, shortly before Christmas.

Bungay mayor Bob Prior with resident Janice and Post Office manager Fiona Bale.

Bungay mayor Bob Prior with resident Janice and Post Office manager Fiona Bale. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

Former McColl's post office manager Fiona Bale will oversee the new site while discussions over a permanent base and manager continue, with applications expected to take several months to conclude.

Residents have been reassured they can continue to rely on the Post Office to collect pensions and pay their utility bills, as well as offering letter and parcel services.

You may also want to watch:

With post offices classed as an essential service, they can remain open during the third national lockdown, with a traffic light system in place to allow customers to access services safely.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger as trees felled on common as part of 'management plan'
  2. 2 New vaccination centre will open to cope with demand across Waveney
  3. 3 Former Bungay Town man signs pro deal with Colchester United
  1. 4 Blatant Covid-19 rule-breakers will face fines, police say
  2. 5 Holiday park drug dealer ordered to pay back £25,000
  3. 6 Sandbags stockpiled as flood-hit town fights back
  4. 7 Chance to own part of 'best pub in Britain'
  5. 8 Concern grows over lack of vaccine centres in south Norfolk and Waveney
  6. 9 Covid's tragic death toll in Suffolk revealed
  7. 10 Woman in court for taking 'one bite' of Co-op sandwich
Bungay News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Your chance to shape Beccles' future over next 20 years

Reece Hanson

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

Revealed: 11 more coronavirus vaccination centres set to open

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Two taken to hospital after car hits tree on A143

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

Flood alert issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus