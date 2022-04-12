Residents urged to have their say on future of Bungay

Residents have been urged to have their say on a town council's vision for the future.

Bungay Town Council has submitted its neighbourhood plan to East Suffolk Council and the Broads Authority ahead of an independent examination.

ESC have published the proposals and are inviting representations to be forwarded to the examiners for consideration.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with shaping the areas in which they live and work.

"I would encourage those living in these areas to view their respective plan and submit their comments."

To view the neighbourhood plan and supporting documents, go to: www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplanning

Hard copies are available to view at Bungay Library, on Wharton Street, and at the council's customer service centre at the Marina Centre in Lowestoft.

Comments can be submitted online, or by emailing planningpolicy@eastsuffolk.gov.uk, or by post to East Suffolk Council, Planning and Delivery Team (Neighbourhood Plans), Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ, before 5pm on June 6.

ESC are also welcoming comments on a neighbourhood plan for Rushmere St Andrew, so all comments should be titled for the plan in question.