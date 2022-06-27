Successful Suffolk Day celebrated in popular market town
- Credit: Tony Dawes
A town council has hailed the success of a celebratory event to mark Suffolk Day.
With landscapes, heritage, community groups and organisations across Suffolk celebrated on Tuesday, June 21, Bungay was one of four towns chosen to mark the occasion.
With Radio Suffolk in the market town from 10am to 2pm, there was a live broadcast with DJ Wayne Bavin.
Organised by Bungay Town Council and led by John Adams, numerous Bungay’s businesses, residents and local celebrities all took part.
There was a mix of live interviews, pre recorded interviews from Clays, Fen Farm, the Museum, the Green Dragon pub and brewery and music.
Celebrations began with the Mayor, Tony Dawes, talking about Bungay’s history, businesses and close-knit community.
Pupils from St Edmundsbury primary school, the Rev Edward Land, artist Stuart Pearson-Wright and Ollie Barnes - chairman of the Town Trust - featured.
Mr Barnes spoke about the history of the castle and Butter Cross, while author and illustrator James Mayhew was also interviewed throughout the morning.
A town council spokesman said: "Radio Suffolk said they had a great day with a fantastic show and that they had enjoyed their time in Bungay."
The mayor of Bungay, Tony Dawes, added: “It was great to welcome Radio Suffolk to Bungay and help put the town firmly on the map as a great place both to live in and to visit."
The town council spokesman added: "The Suffolk flag flew from the castle as Suffolk bunting adorned the town to make this a most memorable day.
"Bungay is often overlooked - is it Suffolk or Norfolk?, but today we showed what a fantastic place Bungay is to live."
With this year's Suffolk Day being part of the Festival of Suffolk - the county's unique celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - a range of activities and celebrations took place across Suffolk as communities and generations were brought together as networks, people and organisations all united.