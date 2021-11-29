'Destiny' of Bungay now in its own hands amid overhaul of services

The "destiny" of Bungay is in its own hands as the town council takes control of a number of key sites.

Responsibility for green spaces, play areas and the public toilets have now been transferred from East Suffolk Council to Bungay Town Council.

This includes play areas at Meadow Road, Wherry Road and Kings Road, as well as land at Ethel Mann Road, Staithe Road, Waveney Road, George Baldry Way, Mountbatten Road and Pilgrims Way.

It comes after the town council took ownership of the Town Hall and former Waveney District Council offices in Broad Street last year.

Mayor of Bungay John Adams said: "It has already shown the importance to the town of owning the Town Hall as it has enabled us to provide a town centre ATM and be able to house the temporary Post Office.

"Bungay is very short of green space and taking ownership will allow us to keep them as green spaces for the town."

Future plans include making the Town Hall accessible and providing a range of services, including information and advice, tourism and heritage, as well as supporting the town's residents and visitors.

Councillor Bob Prior, chair of the asset working group, said: "Acquiring these assets is a massive step forward in the town's history that ensures Bungay has control of its own destiny in maintaining a wide variety of facilities that benefit all residents young and old, as well as enhancing the visitor experience.

"These dovetail into the other schemes we are advancing which are aimed at health and well-being, such as the Annis Hill Green and Bungay Old Cemetery projects."

The green space and car park at the Staithe, next to the Riverside Centre, also forms part of the transfer, but this has been delayed due to the continued closure of Millstream Bridge to vehicles.

The public toilets will be cleaned and serviced seven days a week.

A spokesperson for Bungay Town Council said: "Our staff and contractors will be doing everything possible to ensure the public toilets remain open at appropriate times.

"This is where members of the public can help by reporting any faults, damage or evidence of vandalism immediately to the number advertised on the outside of the buildings located in Cross Street and Priory Lane."