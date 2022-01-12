Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Town's aims to beat Guinness World Record for bunting for Queen's Jubilee

Jasper King

Published: 4:54 PM January 12, 2022
bunting beccles

Bunting will be displayed in Beccles town centre as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A market town is hoping to knit its way into the record books by creating the longest bunting line ever made as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Councillor Caroline Topping for Beccles, said volunteers from Beccles Community Hub were keen to get their knitting needles out and create a bunting line the likes of which the world had never seen.

All councillors at a full town council meeting in Beccles on Tuesday, January 11 granted permission for the bunting line as part of this year's jubilee celebrations to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne.

hub

Cllr Caroline Topping has started Beccles Community Hub, Caroline is pictured with Charlie Nevitt. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Councillor Topping, who founded the Beccles Community Hub, said: "Volunteers at the hub enjoy making things and creating a positive impact in the town so we thought this would be a nice thing to do.

"If we so happen to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest knitted bunting line then even better."

The longest knitted bunting line is 14,279 m (46,847 ft), achieved by Devon County Show, Crafts and Gardens (UK), in Devon, UK, on May 25, 2020.

Has Beccles ever been recognised in the Guinness World Records?

mark hurren marathon

Mark Hurren set a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon. - Credit: Mark Hurren

The answer is yes.

A Beccles runner in October 2021 smashed a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon, after finishing the route in less than three-and-a-half hours while dressed in a cheerleader outfit.

Mark Hurren, of Codlins Lane, conquered the 26.2 mile course around the capital with a time of 3:18:22.

Having originally trained for the Brighton Marathon in April 2020, Mr Hurren continued his training throughout the pandemic with a goal of running at least 40 miles per week until he could take part in any marathon.

Likewise, Beccles Primary Academy beat the Guinness World Record title for the largest postage stamp design competition in May 2021, where a total of 606,049 entries were received.

madge

'Madge', a multi-award winning author, is looking to break the Guinness World Record for the most amount of books signed in a day, to raise awareness for Children's mental health. - Credit: Emily 'Madge' Payne

This February, children's author Emily Madge Payne from Beccles will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the most amount of books signed in a day, which currently stands at 6,904.

