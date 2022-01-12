Calls for one hour free parking in partly blocked off town centre

70pc of businesses and residents surveyed want 60 minutes free parking on both sides of New Market. - Credit: Nick Butcher/Jasper King

Calls have been made for one hour of car parking to be made free in a town centre which has been partly blocked off during the pandemic.

Planters were installed in New Market, Beccles, in 2020 to initially close the road to traffic and allow shoppers to safely socially distance, while encouraging them back into the town centre to support local businesses.

But the move was met with strong opposition from some in the town, with planters illegally removed to allow traffic back through for one day in October.

Controversial planters will be removed from New Market in May 2022. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

After a compromise was reached last year, the planters are now only in place on one side of the road, allowing some traffic to now park up.

The emergency order for the current planters runs out in May and a recent public consultation launched by Beccles Town Council saw 70pc of 680 people surveyed wanted 60 minutes no return free parking on both sides of New Market.

Beccles Town Council will now recommend 60 minutes no return free parking to Suffolk County Council who will make the final decision.

Craig Anderson, owner of Linen Press on New Market wants the council to take away the planters. - Credit: Jasper King

Craig Anderson, owner of Linen Press on New Market, said he was consulted and voted for 30 minutes no return parking on both sides of the road.

"60 minutes would be fine by me but I'm more preferable that it is 30 minutes either side," he said.

"30 minutes would mean more movement of people in the town centre and greater footfall for local businesses.

"I find more people tend to abuse the power if they are given the 60 minutes.

"But traffic wardens are clamping down on this."

Vanessa Kisby in Sweeties store, in New Market, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Vanessa Kisby of Sweeties says the planters have not impacted her business.

"We will support whatever Suffolk County Council decide to do," she said.

"We haven't been impacted much like other businesses and were not consulted about the plans.

"If other businesses and people in the town want the 60 minutes parking we are fully supportive of this if it helps other businesses in the town centre get their footfall back in, particularly after the pandemic."

Suffolk County Council will now review the findings of Beccles Town Council's public consultation.