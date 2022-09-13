Care home's improvements highlighted at latest inspection

A Halesworth care home has received an improved rating in their latest inspection, leaving staff and residents delighted.

Highfield House Care Home was rated 'good' by the Care Quality Commission following a review earlier this year.

The latest inspection shows improvements have been made since the home was rated 'inadequate' during their previous inspection.

In the CQC report, the inspection team, who visited the home in June 2022, said they found improvements and noted a change in culture and enhanced leadership at the home.

They identified significant improvements in people’s care plans and how staffing had improved, despite recruitment challenges facing the industry.

Helen Gosling, Castlemeadow Care’s operations manager, said: “I am tremendously proud of the new management team and all the staff at the home achieving this Good rating.

"In a very short time, everyone has worked tirelessly to implement the changes required.

"It is fantastic to see that this hard work has been recognised. This new rating reflects the good quality care we offer at Highfield House.

"I would like to thank families, friends and the local community who have supported the home during this journey of change.”

Managing director Nigel Reeve said: “Castlemeadow Care are delighted that Highfield House has been rated overall Good in our latest CQC report.

"Highfield House is the second home within our group to be inspected within a few months, both have received ‘good’ ratings.

"This really does demonstrate Castlemeadow Care’s commitment and approach to delivering good quality care to our residents.”

One relative was very complimentary, they said: “I am 100% satisfied. My family member loves the people and loves the food. I really can’t fault them.”

In the report overview, the aspects, 'Safe', 'Effective', 'Caring', 'Responsive' were all graded 'Good' - while the category 'Well-led' was graded as 'Requires Improvement'.

The report states: "Immediately following our last inspection, the provider took action to begin making the necessary improvements including placing a voluntary suspension on any new admissions to the care home.

"At this inspection we found improvements. Despite some remaining areas for improvement, such as the need to consistently improve record keeping, the service had enhanced leadership and there was a changed culture which was commented on by many people, staff and stakeholders we spoke with.

"People using the service and relatives were complimentary about the staff who they felt were caring and kind."