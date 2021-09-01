Councillors raise concerns over proposed Beccles Costa Coffee drive-thru

Published: 1:57 PM September 1, 2021 Updated: 2:44 PM September 1, 2021

Location of the proposed development in the Morrisons supermarket car park in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

A group of councillors are concerned that a proposed Costa Coffee drive-thru will have a negative impact on the environment by increasing traffic congestion and discouraging pedestrians and cyclists.

Proposals were put forward last week by the Broads Authority for a brand new Costa Coffee in the Morrisons supermarket car park in Beccles.

The proposed development includes a single storey building with both indoor and outdoor seating with a wrap around drive-thru lane which would also provide access for cars to be served from a serving hatch to the rear of the building.

At a planning committee meeting at Beccles Town Council on Tuesday (August 31) all councillors present raised concerns about proposals put forward by the Broads Authority.

The proposed development would sit to the north west of the Morrisons car park site. - Credit: Google Maps

Councillor Jennie Robinson, chaired the meeting, criticising parts of the planning statement which she believes needs more explaining.

She said: "Firstly, there is no mention from the Broads Authority that they will use renewable or solar energy.

"This premises would be open from 5am until 11pm each night and in the 21st century, renewable sources of energy should be at the forefront of everybody's mind.

"Seven trees will also have to be cut down to accommodate the proposal, which is not in line with the current natural landscape of the Broads.

"Traffic congestion is already a problem on this roundabout and the report states 20pc of traffic will be new if plans are accepted.

"We should be finding ways to reduce traffic congestion, not increase it."

The development would result in 20pc new traffic. - Credit: Google Maps

Other councillors present unanimously agreed with Councillor Robinson's findings.

Deputy Mayor Ashley Lever said: "The problem I have is there is no acknowledgment of using renewable energy and this needs addressing."

Councillor Jeff Harris added: "It is either ignorance or a cost cutting method."

Councillor Barry Darch highlighted the problem of only having one entrance when 20pc new traffic would be introduced.

He said: "This would make it more difficult for shoppers because of the increased traffic coming in and out of one entrance.

"It is not a pedestrian or cycle friendly zone either."

Deputy Chair Gillian Birrell added: "This is the wrong location for this development because of increased traffic to an already busy area and there is no incentive for cyclists or pedestrians to use the café."

All councillors rejected the proposal and the Broads Authority will now consider the stance of the town council.