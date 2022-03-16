Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

Councillors to explore options for former Beales building in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:10 PM March 16, 2022
beales

Beccles Town Council will work with Historic England and East Suffolk Council to explore options for the disused building. - Credit: Google

Councillors are seeking to explore options for the former Beales Department store building in Beccles.

The department store originally opened up in 2017 on Smallgate.

However, the company went into administration in 2020, meaning that the Beccles Beales branch alongside other regional stores in our area including in Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Diss were forced to close.

The buildings in Beccles have been sat empty ever since.

During a planning committee meeting held on March 15 at Beccles Town Council, councillor Jennie Robinson, planning committee chair, branded the empty building a 'disgrace,' saying that something should be done about it.

In response, all councillors present at the meeting decided to explore options for the building which has been left empty for two years.

The town council plans to work with both Historic England and East Suffolk Council to see how the building can be protected to prevent further deterioration.

Beccles News

Don't Miss

heating oil

Mum's worry after heating oil bill triples over two weeks

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up on The Street in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

East Suffolk village road closed as sinkhole opens up

Tom Swindles

person
Halesworth town park damaged

Suffolk Constabulary

Damage caused as popular town park is targeted

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A145 Blyburgate and Beccles crash

Suffolk Live News

A145 blocked after two-vehicle crash near Beccles

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon