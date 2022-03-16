Councillors to explore options for former Beales building in Beccles

Beccles Town Council will work with Historic England and East Suffolk Council to explore options for the disused building. - Credit: Google

Councillors are seeking to explore options for the former Beales Department store building in Beccles.

The department store originally opened up in 2017 on Smallgate.

However, the company went into administration in 2020, meaning that the Beccles Beales branch alongside other regional stores in our area including in Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth and Diss were forced to close.

The buildings in Beccles have been sat empty ever since.

During a planning committee meeting held on March 15 at Beccles Town Council, councillor Jennie Robinson, planning committee chair, branded the empty building a 'disgrace,' saying that something should be done about it.

In response, all councillors present at the meeting decided to explore options for the building which has been left empty for two years.

The town council plans to work with both Historic England and East Suffolk Council to see how the building can be protected to prevent further deterioration.