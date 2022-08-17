Bid to save bus service sees passengers meet with local figures

Caroline Topping (left) with 84-year old, John Sampson (right), who catches the bus everyday. - Credit: Bruno Brown

A bid to save a town's "lifeline" bus route in full swing as passengers descended on the service to meet with local figures.

Caroline Topping, East Suffolk and Suffolk County councillor, launched the 'On the Buses' week in a bid to boost Borderbus' Beccles town route.

On each day of this week, local councillors and groups will be on the bus, speaking with passengers about their commute and how they can help save the bus route.

Mrs Topping says many elderly and disabled members of the community are dependent on the bus route in order to do their weekly shopping, but above all it is the opportunity to socialise and get out of the house which is why the service is so important.

Borderbus passengers on the bus into town, most of which to do their shopping. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

John Sampson, 84, said: "The bus stops right outside my house, it enables me to get into town when otherwise I wouldn't be able to.

"If I couldn't get out of the house and into town I would go crazy.

"Four years ago my wife died and my world ended.

"Without her I'm lost, but catching the bus allows me to go for cups of tea with friends at the Waveney Centre everyday."

While the bus has an established sense of community amongst the elderly, who all known one and another, other passengers take the bus into town because they can't drive, for the cheapness of the journey or the convenience.

Nicola Bullen said: "This bus service is very convenient. I have never driven so don't mind catching public transport, without the bus I would have to pay for a taxi which would be a minimum of £5 each way.

"It would be so much worse if I was elderly because I still am fit enough to walk the mile and a half if I had to," she said.

Bus driver Jamie Pursey, from Borderbus, said: "This bus route means a hell of a lot to the people of the town.

"I know most passengers by name and there is a real sense of community.

"I see the same faces getting on everyday and I can tell how much it means to them, how excited they are to be leaving the house, going into town, getting on with their day.

"It would be devastating if this bus route had to cancel," he said.

East Suffolk councillor Sarah Plummer met passengers on the service on Wednesday.

She said: "The town bus is an essential service for a huge population of a certain age demographic in the town.

"I have already spoken to so many people on my journey who have said they would have no idea how they would do their shopping without the bus.

Caroline Topping (left) with East Suffolk Council Councillor Sarah Plummer (right) on the Borderbus with their leaflets ready to distribute to passengers. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"The simple solution is to get a delivery, but not many of these passengers use the internet, and above that they then lose their freedom to go and visit friends in town for a cup of tea.

"The bus service allows these people to spend money during the day helping the local economy move and grow, but above this, it is the devastating effect on their social and mental well being the collapse of this bus service will have which is our biggest concern," she said.

Mrs Topping and the councillors have also been speaking with passengers about other initiatives they are running to help people who may be struggling.

She said: "Having been on the route many times myself, the community and family spirit is amazing, the sense of togetherness and community is truly compelling.

"As a councillor if I can help those people in anyway with anything which they wouldn't usually approach a councillor about, then this is an extra bonus for me.

"Such as the slipper swap scheme I am running at the Community Hub, advertising what is going on in the library so passengers have the chance to attend sessions where they can interact with people - from tea and chat to table tennis, I also offer the food comfort initiative too," she said.

Caroline Topping in discussion with a passenger who is in town to do his shopping. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On Monday, August 15, Beccles mayor Barry Darch and Sam Kenward, East Suffolk Council's communities officer, kicked off the week on the bus.

Phil Love, from Connected Communities followed on Tuesday.

Mrs Topping will also be on hand to answer questions on Thursday, while Wendy Summerfield, from Worlingham Parish Council, and Linda Kersey will end the week on Friday.