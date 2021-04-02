Driver's warning over 'danger road' after two near-misses

Published: 5:30 AM April 2, 2021

Gregory Piper at the dangerous junction at Hillside Road East in Bungay.

A Bungay man has accused a council of valuing children's lives at less than £90,000 after a request for a zebra crossing was denied.

After two near-misses while driving, Gregory Piper approached Suffolk County Council to request a crossing at a "danger" junction in Bungay.

The crossing, at the junction of St John's Hill, St John's Road and Hillside Road East and West, could "save lives", Mr Piper believes.

Gregory Piper at the dangerous junction at Hillside Road East in Bungay.

He said: "Cars don't slow down until they get near to the junction, but because there is a dropped kerb, it makes people think it is a crossing and gives them a false sense of security.

"They look to the left, but any cars could be coming around the corner at 40mph or more.

"I have had to brake hard and swerve to miss someone by about six inches when they stepped out on me, and it happened again last week."

The dangerous junction at Hillside Road East in Bungay.

After contacting the council, Mr Piper claims he was told there was no room in the budget for £90,000 for a zebra crossing.

A SCC spokesperson said: "Suffolk Highways was asked to provide a safe crossing facility for children needing to cross the A144 St John's Road to get to the skate park.

"There is a pedestrian refuge on St John's Road, so people wishing to cross at that point only have one lane of traffic to cross before and after the refuge.

Gregory Piper at the dangerous junction at Hillside Road East in Bungay.

"There is a crossing point further west, which does have a school crossing patrol at school times.

"However, it is difficult to provide a crossing point here due to the carriageway width, the closeness to the junction and the fact HGVs use Hillside Road West to go to Halesworth.

"Unfortunately, it would not be feasible to install a zebra crossing here due to budget constraints."

The junction is around 500 yards from the former Bungay Middle School, which is set to reopen as Castle EAST School in September for pupils with communication and interaction needs.

The dangerous junction at Hillside Road East in Bungay.

Mr Piper said: "There used to be two lollipop men nearby, but this was back when there wasn't nearly as many cars on the road.

"Now there are ten times more travelling twice as fast and there is no safe position to cross.

"The council say they can't afford a zebra crossing, so the price of our and our children's lives are worth less than £90,000 for the potential investment that could save lives."