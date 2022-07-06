Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Nearly 600 sports clubs have say on East Suffolk facility future

Logo Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 4:48 PM July 6, 2022
A new dedicated female football education programme is set to launch at Kirkley and Pakefield's Walm

East Suffolk Council looked to sports clubs for their thoughts on the future of facilities in the district - Credit: Archant

Nearly 600 sports clubs have had their say on East Suffolk’s plan to protect and enhance existing sports facilities across the county.

Some 571 sports clubs responded to an East Suffolk Council scheme to help it find gaps in the existing green infrastructure network and setting out key principles to improve the overall quality of development.

Letitia Smith, cabinet member with responsibility for Communities, Leisure and Tourism, said: “By adopting this extremely detailed and comprehensive strategy, the council has guaranteed a planned approach to improving leisure opportunities across the district.

"We want our leisure and sports facilities to be sustainable, inclusive and financially secure; to meet community needs, increase participation and help tackle social and rural isolation, and of course, to improve health and wellbeing for everyone in East Suffolk.”

Ongoing and emerging projects supported by the Leisure Strategy include the proposed new Felixstowe Leisure Centre and the Oakes Farm sport and leisure allocation in South Lowestoft.

