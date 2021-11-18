16th century estate to be restored back to former glory under new plans

A 16th century estate in Suffolk is set to be restored to its former glory after plans were submitted to refurbish the building.

Flixton Hall, near Bungay, will be refurbished after permission was sought by East Suffolk Council to do so.

The plans mean that the Dairy, which serves as the back quarters of Flixton Hall, will be refurbished and turned into a private residence while the rest of the house is restored.

Aerial view of Flixton Hall, December 2017. - Credit: John Fielding

The application has been submitted by Iceni Projects on behalf of Wendland Ltd.

A heritage and design access statement, prepared by agent Manalo & White Architects, said: "This planning application is the first phase of a larger masterplan, driven by the applicant’s vision to renew and restore Flixton Hall Estate to its former glory.

"This application represents the beginning of a new chapter in the long history of Flixton Hall and its parkland, building on the history of periodic renewal to create a clear 21st century phase of its history."

Aerial view of Flixton Hall, December 2017. - Credit: John Fielding

Flixton Hall was for a time one of the finest houses in Suffolk.

The house was rebuilt from the ashes in 1847 by former owner Sir Anthony Salvin after a fire which devastated the estate.

The hall is marred with tragedy after an Augustinian Nunnery rose, fell and was dissolved on the land while a vast Jacobean house was built, and burnt down.

Likewise, Salvin’s rebuild burnt down in part during its own construction too, and his house, with later extensions by Fairfax Blomfield Wade, was ultimately largely demolished in the early 1950s.

But now the new owners are seeking a new phase of rebirth for the hall.

The masterplan aims to preserve the memory of and enhance the understanding of a lost heritage.

In a phased landscaping strategy, grassland would be reinstated where possible with a range of planting to encourage biodiversity.

Formal gardens would be brought back to reflect the estate's original historic plans and the return of a deer park is being considered.

The team added: "We are hugely excited by the potential the estate possesses, and the potential to once more give it rebirth.

"We welcome the opportunity to discuss with the authority how we move forward on this journey."

The applicant has been contacted for comment.