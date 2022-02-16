Former mayor steps down from town council after seven years

A former mayor who this year was recognised in the New Year's Honours List for her 'tireless' community work is stepping down from a town council after seven years.

When Sue Collins started as a councillor in Bungay in 2015 there was one part-time town clerk and 10 of 15 councillors were required to become members of the Town Trust.

The town council had experienced the controversial implementation of the new road layout and tensions within the council and amongst the local population were still raw.

But fast forward seven years and Ms Collins says projects such as the Neighbourhood Development Plan, BECS transitioning to BCS in 2022 which helped people throughout the pandemic and projects like the Bungay Warm Rooms and Hearts and Minds project has connected the community with the town council.

Reflecting upon when she first started in 2015, Ms Collins said: "I based my approach to the work on a quote I came across during a councillor leadership training course.

‘Good councillors recognise the transient nature of their tenure relative to the life of the parish, value what there is and endeavour to leave it better, and in safe hands.’

"Now that the town council is in a strong position and in safe hands, I have decided to step down."

Ms Collins confirmed she would continue to work with the community.

"I felt it was time to step away after seven years from a direct involvement on the council whilst still retaining a hands on involvement with the community," she said.

"Last year personally was quite tough as we were living in temporary accommodation from Christmas eve 2020 until July 2021 whilst our home was refurbished following the floods.

"In that time we also gained another grandchild and it would be good to see more of our family, all of whom live in Hampshire.

"I have really enjoyed my years on Bungay Town Council and am proud to have been one of its councillors.

"My hope is that in May 2023 the council will be refreshed with some new faces that can continue to build upon what has been achieved so that Bungay can truly achieve it’s potential as a flourishing and friendly town, supportive of all its residents and a great place to live and visit."