Council organises free health event for people in Beccles

Jasper King

Published: 4:15 PM November 10, 2021
Updated: 4:27 PM November 10, 2021
Councillor Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for community health

Councillor Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for community health - Credit: Archant

East Suffolk Council are organising a free event for locals in Beccles interested in health and wellbeing support.

People will be able to meet local organisations and groups to find out more about the help and services available to them in their local community, including Connected Communities, One Life Suffolk and Wellbeing. 

Organised by East Suffolk Council’s Communities Team, Beccles Community Hub/The Volunteer Centre and National Citizenship Service, the event is taking place on Wednesday, November 17 between 4pm and 7pm. 

Councillor Mary Rudd, East Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for community health, said: “This event is a great opportunity for people in the Beccles area to meet and learn more about the wide range of health and wellbeing support and services available to them locally.” 

The free event is taking place at Blyburgate Hall, Blyburgate, NR3 9TA and there is no need to pre-book a place. Refreshments will be available. 

For more information, please email sam.kenward@eastsuffolk.gov.uk 

East Suffolk Council
Beccles News

