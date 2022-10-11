Free Wi-Fi now available in two more east Suffolk market towns

The Digital Towns programme continues to be rolled out around east Suffolk. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Free public Wi-Fi has been rolled out in two more east Suffolk town centres as a digital expansion continues.

The East Suffolk Digital Towns programme has now been launched in Beccles and Halesworth.

It comes after previous launches in Felixstowe, Lowestoft, Southwold and Woodbridge.

It is one of a range of digital projects East Suffolk Council are launching to support market towns and businesses by strengthening the local economy and improving connectivity.

The Digital Towns programme, which was piloted in Framlingham in 2019, aims to transform market towns through the installation of free public Wi-Fi, digital footfall counters and town marketing platforms, alongside a business support programme.

Councillor Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “It’s great to this initiative being rolled out to another two towns; each now able to make use of free public Wi-Fi access and a whole package of digital benefits.

“We’re passionate about enabling our communities and local businesses to thrive with projects such as this.”

Supported by funding from the Getting Building Fund and New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Innovative Projects fund, the new technology will be combined with bespoke business support, helping local businesses and towns to grow.

The technology will allow the council to understand the number of visitors to town centres, as well as monitoring the busiest periods, average time visitors spend in the town centre, and more.

This data will be used to enable the council's economic development team to provide tailored support for local businesses and provide data-based evidence to support other ongoing projects.

The Digital Towns programme will continue to be rolled out, with plans for it to be available in Bungay "very soon", a council spokesperson confirmed.

Other towns set to feature include Aldeburgh, Leiston and Saxmundham.

East Suffolk Council has also been working in partnership with an interactive walking app provider, Go Jauntly, to develop outdoor adventures across all of East Suffolk’s principal 12 towns and villages.