'No need for it' - Concerns raised over proposed Costa Coffee

Jasper King

Published: 10:07 AM January 12, 2022
costa morrisons beccles

Location of the proposed development in the Morrisons supermarket car park in Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

Fresh concerns have been raised about a proposed Costa Coffee drive-thru.

At a planning committee meeting at Beccles Town Council on Tuesday, January 11, councillors said there was no need for the proposed development at the Morrisons supermarket car park on the A145/George Westwood Way.

costa coffee morrisons beccles

The proposed development would sit to the north west of the Morrisons car park site. - Credit: Google Maps

The proposed development includes a single storey building with both indoor and outdoor seating with a wrap around drive-thru lane which would also provide access for cars to be served from a serving hatch to the rear of the building.

Mayor Richard Stubbings said: "Just a mile up the road there is the development of the Hearts Services in Gillingham and to my knowledge the two fast food outlets being developed are a Starbucks and KFC.

"We at Beccles Town Council repeat our objection of the proposed Costa Coffee amenity because there is no need for another service when there is another available which has already been given approval."

costa coffee beccles morrisons

The development would result in 20pc new traffic. - Credit: Google Maps

Councillors also repeated their concerns that the drive-thru will have a negative impact on the environment by increasing traffic congestion.

All councillors agreed and voted against the proposal and the Broads Authority will now consider the stance of the town council.

