How you can shape improvements to town's popular skatepark

Halesworth skatepark will be hosting an event for users of the facility as plans to improve the area are discussed - Credit: Halesworth Skatepark Facebook

A town's skatepark could be given a new lease of life, with youngsters invited to shape plans.

Halesworth skatepark will host an event later this week to find out what users at the site would like to see.

The plans include demonstrations and lessons from accomplished skateboarders from Smash Skates, activities at the Basketball court and free food for young people with a burger van on site for the event and for the public.

Halesworth Town councillor Joyce Moseley - Credit: Halesworth Town Council

There will also be youth workers at the event and Halesworth Town councillor Joyce Moseley has called on young people to give their opinion on how the skate park can be improved.

She said: "We are looking at ways to improve the skatepark.

"We need the young people themselves to come along to tell us how we can make improvements to the facility.

"Over 300 people aged between 10 and 18 have completed our survey, informing us of the apparent desire to improve the skatepark and basketball court area.

"We also need young people to tell youth workers who are there on the day their opinions about how to make the area safer in general and better."

Halesworth Town Council are funding the event, with organisation from East Suffolk Council's communities team and Community Action Suffolk.

Co-event organiser, Poppy Lovell, from Community Action Suffolk, said: "We are hosting this free event so young people can feel involved and valued in the community, we do not want young people to feel marginalised.

"Young people often do feel marginalised and unfairly judged.

"There is a negative stigma around young people, when really they need helping, because being young can be very challenging.

"The event is young people’s opportunity to have a fun afternoon, skate, scooter, BMX, have a burger and give feedback and ideas for the development of the area."

Sam Kenward, from East Suffolk Council's communities team - Credit: Nick Butcher

Co-event planner, Sam Kenward, from East Suffolk Council's communities team, said: "With opportunities around that can help improve the facilities for the youngsters benefit, it is important that local young people of the town and surrounding areas come along.

"It is a free event, a drop in session so people can come and go.

"We look forward to seeing what tricks people have to show and hear the feedback."

The event will take place on Friday, October 28 from 1pm until 4pm.