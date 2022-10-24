Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

How you can shape improvements to town's popular skatepark

Author Picture Icon

Bruno Brown

Published: 10:54 AM October 24, 2022
Updated: 12:49 PM October 24, 2022
Halesworth skatepark will be hosting an event

Halesworth skatepark will be hosting an event for users of the facility as plans to improve the area are discussed - Credit: Halesworth Skatepark Facebook

A town's skatepark could be given a new lease of life, with youngsters invited to shape plans.

Halesworth skatepark will host an event later this week to find out what users at the site would like to see.

The plans include demonstrations and lessons from accomplished skateboarders from Smash Skates, activities at the Basketball court and free food for young people with a burger van on site for the event and for the public.

councillor joyce moseley

Halesworth Town councillor Joyce Moseley - Credit: Halesworth Town Council

There will also be youth workers at the event and Halesworth Town councillor Joyce Moseley has called on young people to give their opinion on how the skate park can be improved.

She said: "We are looking at ways to improve the skatepark.

"We need the young people themselves to come along to tell us how we can make improvements to the facility.

"Over 300 people aged between 10 and 18 have completed our survey, informing us of the apparent desire to improve the skatepark and basketball court area.

Most Read

  1. 1 How you can shape improvements to town's popular skatepark
  2. 2 Front door smashed down by jewellery thieves
  3. 3 5 roadworks to look out for in Suffolk this week
  1. 4 Town holds first food festival with cooking demos, music and much more
  2. 5 Man wins planning appeal to build two town houses
  3. 6 Pokémon enthusiast launches club to share his passion in Beccles
  4. 7 POLL RESULT: Suffolk chooses who it wants as PM
  5. 8 Body found in Great Yarmouth in search for missing 74-year-old man
  6. 9 Waveney MP on Liz Truss' 'embarrassing' reign and how to move forward
  7. 10 Popular exhibition to return at new venue after Covid cancellations

"We also need young people to tell youth workers who are there on the day their opinions about how to make the area safer in general and better."

Halesworth Town Council are funding the event, with organisation from East Suffolk Council's communities team and Community Action Suffolk.

Co-event organiser, Poppy Lovell, from Community Action Suffolk, said: "We are hosting this free event so young people can feel involved and valued in the community, we do not want young people to feel marginalised.

"Young people often do feel marginalised and unfairly judged.

"There is a negative stigma around young people, when really they need helping, because being young can be very challenging.

"The event is young people’s opportunity to have a fun afternoon, skate, scooter, BMX, have a burger and give feedback and ideas for the development of the area."

Sam Kenward says he is pleased with the first issue of the magazine and hopes it will be the first o

Sam Kenward, from East Suffolk Council's communities team  - Credit: Nick Butcher

Co-event planner, Sam Kenward, from East Suffolk Council's communities team, said: "With opportunities around that can help improve the facilities for the youngsters benefit, it is important that local young people of the town and surrounding areas come along.

"It is a free event, a drop in session so people can come and go.

"We look forward to seeing what tricks people have to show and hear the feedback."

The event will take place on Friday, October 28 from 1pm until 4pm.

Bungay News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Land owner CEMEX have released an update on the sale of the popular dog walking and fishing location

Landowner issues update as community group bid to buy popular site

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for help in tracing Nigel Gravenall

Suffolk Constabulary

Fresh appeal as missing man, 74, was 'last seen in Gorleston'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The finalists in the Starters Cup, including Kerry Munnings and border collie-corgi cross Tirion.

Beccles trainer and dog crowned agility champions at national event

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Jonny Crickmore, owner of Fen Farm Dairy in Bungay, will feature on BBC's 'We Are England' at 7.30pm on Friday, October 21

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk farm to feature on BBC One show

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon