Have your say on Halesworth Neighbourhood Plan

People in Halesworth are being urged to have their say on their Neighbourhood Plan, ahead of it being submitted for independent examination.

Halesworth Town Council has submitted its neighbourhood plan to East Suffolk Council ahead of it undergoing an independent examination.

East Suffolk Council is publicising the plan and inviting representations, which will be forwarded to the examiners for consideration alongside the plan.

Subject to this successfully completing all the relevant regulatory stages, the policies and proposals contained in the plan will be used by East Suffolk Council in the determination of planning applications within the Halesworth Neighbourhood Area.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with shaping the areas in which they live and work.

"I would encourage those living in this area to view the plan and submit their comments.”

Copies of the Neighbourhood Plan and supporting documents are available online.

Representations must be received no later than 5pm on Wednesday, August 3.