Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

Have your say on Halesworth Neighbourhood Plan

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 1:40 PM July 7, 2022
Halesworth

The Halesworth sign. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

People in Halesworth are being urged to have their say on their Neighbourhood Plan, ahead of it being submitted for independent examination.

Halesworth Town Council has submitted its neighbourhood plan to East Suffolk Council ahead of it undergoing an independent examination.

East Suffolk Council is publicising the plan and inviting representations, which will be forwarded to the examiners for consideration alongside the plan.

Subject to this successfully completing all the relevant regulatory stages, the policies and proposals contained in the plan will be used by East Suffolk Council in the determination of planning applications within the Halesworth Neighbourhood Area.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “Neighbourhood planning enables local communities to get directly involved with shaping the areas in which they live and work.

"I would encourage those living in this area to view the plan and submit their comments.”

Copies of the Neighbourhood Plan and supporting documents are available online.

Representations must be received no later than 5pm on Wednesday, August 3.

East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News

Don't Miss

xxx_b1062_bungay_jun22

Suffolk Live News

Two children cause damage after throwing stones at vehicles

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Odell competing in dressage in 2011

Former professional dressage rider died in four-vehicle motorcycle crash

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Neil Ketteringham, head of SET Beccles School

Beccles school appoints new headteacher

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Five streets in Suffolk won the People's Postcode Lottery in June

Postcode Lottery

All of the Suffolk streets that won the People's Postcode Lottery in June

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon