Two-day university reunion party given green light despite safety fears

A two-day university reunion party with a cash bar has been given the green light by East Suffolk Council, despite objections by police and Environmental Health on the basis of safety, noise and potential disorder.

At a meeting on Wednesday, August 31, the council’s licensing sub-committee decided not to issue a counter notice to the temporary event notice (TEN) issued for a two-day party on a field in Ilketshall St Andrew, near Beccles.

The event will be hosted by Honor Whyte on her parents’ land. Ms Whyte expects 150 of the 300 people invited to turn up and camp in the field, but the TEN permits up to 499 attendees.

A cash bar will be run by start-up company Box of Booze Limited on September 9 and September 10 – between 4pm and 2am on the first day and between 11am and 2am the next.

The party, described as a university reunion by Ms Whyte, was set up as a commercial event initially. It has since been changed into a private event, yet the police are not convinced the event will remain exclusive to friends and family.

A Suffolk Constabulary representative said: “The last time I can remember coming to a hearing regarding a temporary TEN is 2015. This is very unusual, as we can often sort things out through negotiation.

“We have tried to advise and assist the Whyte family with putting this event on. Unfortunately, there has been no confidence inspired that they can do so safely and in a reasonable manner.

“A theme from the very beginning has been vague answers to questions about what would happen if something went wrong.

"To questions of what would be done if people would get drunk, Honor said her mum would sober them up. When asked would be done if someone became violent, she said she knows the people attending and they would not.

“There are very, very real concerns about the safety of this event. From our point of view, if things get out of hand with drunkenness, we will not be able to control it.

“The field is very remote. The nearest building is 800 metres away.

“It is now billed as a private event, and as such we are limited in what we can do.

“We found that ticket sales were recently being advertised online, suggesting it is still a commercial event.”

The police also expressed concerns that there are only two access points, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to get in if needed, and that no marshalling or security has been planned. An inspector explained the event would require a contingency plan by the police, thereby draining their resources.

Environmental Health reiterated their objection on the basis of noise limitation, specifically that they have not been assured neighbours will be protected from the noise.

Ms Whyte’s mother argued that lorries and cars can access the field, provided they drive slowly, and that the family would be willing to pay for security if this was deemed necessary – although she did not think it was.

Ms Whyte said: “The reason I was doing it as a commercial event was to get enough money to fund it, without it being out of my parent’s pocket, but this has been changed.

“Box of Booze have a right to use their alcohol licence, and we have a right to have a party.

“The noise will be kept to 150 decibels and the speakers will be directed away from buildings. We are friends with our neighbours, and I will make sure the sound is turned down if they ask.

“I did not realise the ticket sales had been made public. I shared a link to the ticket site to my friends on Facebook, but this was made public on the ticket site. It is now private.

“We are paying for lighting, which will enable us to see every point in the field, and there will be family members walking around to make sure everyone is OK.

“It is going to be a nice and tame event. Some of my university friends will be singing.”

The TEN was applied for by Alex Enderby, who runs Box of Booze Limited with Fergus MacMillan and Sam Williams. All three expect to run the bar during the two-day event.

Box of Booze has never been involved in running a bar at a private event before, but has operated a bar at between 20 and 30 events. Alex Enderby holds an alcohol licence.

Fergus Macmillan said: “As a young start-up, we have already had experience of running bars at events like this one.

“We have had no issues with public order and nuisance, and have found that a paid bar actually prevents this as it puts us in control of how much people drink. We will ensure alcohol is not served to people who are highly intoxicated.”

An East Suffolk council statement reads: “This hearing and determination only relates to Mr Enderby’s TEN and the sub-committee’s powers in relation to this under the Licensing Act 2003.

“We make no determination on any other aspect of the event planned on the site and this decision is not intended to prejudice any action that any responsible body wishes to take in relation to this event.

“Anyone affected by this decision has the right to appeal to the Magistrates’ Court within 21 days of receiving notice of the decision and at least five working days before the date of the event."