Plans for investment and upgraded facilities at Beccles Quay

Beccles Town Council have confirmed plans for investment and upgraded facilities at the quay.

The £250,000 investment means an upgrade to facilities for locals and visitors to Beccles Quay by summer 2022.

This includes replacing the play park equipment and refurbishing the toilet block.

In addition, facilities for boat owners will also be improved, with the Gas Dyke being dredged and electricity supply being added on the North bank of the river.

Mayor of Beccles, Cllr Richard Stubbings, said: “The Quay is an important facility for the town, and the council have been planning improvements for some time.

"These have been held up the Covid-19 outbreak, but we are now pressing ahead with our plans.

"The dredging of the Gas Dyke will be our first project, and work on this should start in November and be completed by the end of 2021.”

The project has been supported financially by several organisations, including the Alan Boswell Charitable Trust, who gave a grant of £5,000, Tesco, who donated £1,166, and a further £6,790 raised as part of former town mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw’s mayoral appeal.

The remaining balance will be funded by the town council.

Cllr Gillian Birrell, chair of the town council’s assets and environment committee, said: “We are keen to hear the views of users of the Quay, and we have arranged a public information event at the Public Hall on Monday, November 8 from noon to 5pm, so that residents can look at the plans for the various projects, including the proposed design for the Play Park equipment."

The town council is also working with the Broads Authority (BA) to further enhance facilities at the Quay.

BA are planning to locate a ‘Discovery Hub’ at the Quay.

This will act as tourist information point to promote the Broads, and it will be maintained by a Broads Authority Ranger.

The project will also improve signage for anyone using the Angles Way and other walks along the river.

In addition, the BA are planning a Heritage and Arts Festival in June 2022 as part of their ‘Water, Mills and Marshes’ project, which will give locals and visitors the chance to enjoy arts events and try various activities on the river itself.