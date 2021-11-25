'Roll on Christmas': Bungay's joy at lights switch on

Four-year-old Drew Tilley, and her dad Malcolm enjoying the bubbles at the Bungay Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The festive season is now in full swing in Bungay with the annual Christmas lights switch on a roaring success once again.

With the Lion's Sleigh, Father Christmas and his reindeer on hand, the family event attracted the crowds to the town on Friday, November 19.

The lights were officially switched on by Bungay mayor John Adams and town reeve Judy Cloke.

The Bungay Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

She said: "I am delighted to have been able to perform the switch on for Bungay's Christmas Lights once again.

"Lucy and her team have worked incredibly hard over the last 12 months and while I know they have been hampered because the new lights they ordered are still not in the UK, they have done a splendid job, and the display looks better than ever, especially in St Mary's Churchyard.

"There was a marvellous turn out on Friday, where everyone was enjoying themselves.

Elf Dawn Yull with Father Christmas raising funds for the Lions at the Bungay Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"Thanks must go to Musker McIntyre for their sponsorship of the event for the first time."

Mr Adams added: "Thank you to the Christmas Lights Committee who have put in so much hard work to make this event happen.

"The lights are funded entirely by donation so when you see the collection boxes around town, please do contribute.

Hamilton Dowel-Hurst, six, left, and his brother, Kingsley, four, with festive gnomes on their family's stall as they wait for the Bungay Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"It was wonderful to see so many people come out to support the lights and to see the smiling faces of the children, especially upon seeing the reindeer."

Entertainment on the night was provided by the Castle Singers, who extended their set after sickness meant the Fisher Youth Theatre had to pull out of their performance.

Joanna McIntyre, from sponsors Musker McIntyre, said: "We were delighted to be able to facilitate the Bungay Christmas Lights Switch on with our sponsorship this year, as the main independent local estate agent of the town we were so happy to help.

Ivy Sprake, seven, meets Comet from Melsop Farm Park, at the Bungay Christmas lights switch on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"How wonderful to see the lovely people of Bungay out and about enjoying themselves under the Christmas lights.

"A big thank you to all the volunteers and organisers - roll on Christmas!"

Anthony Dawes, the chair of the Christmas lights committee said: "We've been really looking forward to brightening up the town and to start getting ready for Christmas.

"Last year's switch-on was a low key affair but this year we are back into the normal swing of things."