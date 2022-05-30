Revamped play area ready to reopen for Jubilee weekend

A newly refurbished play park is set to be officially opened as part of a day of entertainment in a popular market town.

The official opening of the Beccles Quay play park at 1pm on Thursday, June 2 will kickstart celebrations to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in the town.

The new play park at Beccles Quay will be officially opened by town mayor Barry Darch and former mayor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw, before free children’s entertainment takes centre stage.

With all welcome to attend, and family picnics encouraged, there will be free entertainment for children all afternoon provided by Andy Miller Entertainments.

There will be refreshments on sale at both The Quay Cafe and Space @ the Quay in Fen Lane.

A Beccles Town Council spokesman said: "The play park refurbishment has been funded by Beccles Town Council, with financial contributions from the Alan Boswell Group Charitable Trust, Tesco’s ‘Bags of Help’ and Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw’s 2018-19 Mayoral appeal."

Between 3pm and 5pm on June 2 at St Luke’s Church Centre in Beccles afternoon tea and the chance to reminisce about the Queen’s reign will be held, while celebrations by Beccles Twinning Association will be held in the Library garden from 2pm to 4pm.

The lighting of the Platinum Jubilee beacon in Beccles will see people congregate on The Quay field from 9.30pm on Thursday, June 2.

The town council spokesman added: "5th Beccles Cubs will lead a special ‘70’ countdown to the lighting of the beacon, part of the national chain of beacons being lit at 9.45pm to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"The Cubs will share some of their thoughts on what the Queen, their national patron, means to them and how they try to follow her example."

Beccles trombonist Phil Dennington will play a piece of specially composed Jubilee music before the countdown begins.

The town council spokesman added: "The footbridge from Fen Lane will be lit, but spectators are likely to find a torch useful as they walk from the bridge to the beacon area.

"Everyone is welcome."