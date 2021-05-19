Plans revealed for almost 1,000 new homes in town

Published: 3:53 PM May 19, 2021

Up to 950 homes have been proposed to be built off Ellough road, Beccles. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Plans for almost 1,000 new homes in Beccles have taken a step forward with the opening of a public consultation.

Developer Larkfleet Homes have announced proposals for up to 950 new homes, as well as schools and affordable housing, on land off Ellough Road.

A public consultation, which will run until June 8, was launched earlier this week with newsletters sent to almost 5,000 homes in the area, offering residents the chance to have their say, with feedback to be considered before the application is finalised and submitted.

David Morris, land director for Larkfleet, said: "The public consultation we held in 2016 played a very important role in shaping the development of the plans.

"We are now holding a final consultation as we prepare to submit our outline planning application.

"Our proposal also includes provisions of a new, two form entry primary school, recreational spaces and allotments.

"The local centre will not only bring new facilities to local residents, but also provide employment opportunities."

Concerns had initially been raised over plans five years ago, with fears of the homes adding to demand on local amenities, but the site has since been allocated for development in East Suffolk Council's Waveney Local Plan.

Several changes have been proposed following the initial consultation in 2016, including a larger primary school site and employment area, while green space will also be spread around the area.

Edward Hendry, director of commercial, said: "Larkfleet Homes is delighted to be able to provide more career prospects in the Beccles area.

"This scheme will be supported by our newly opened regional office based near Norwich, and a growing team made up of local people from Norfolk and Suffolk.

"We respect the views of local residents and are always keen to consult with them about our proposals before we submit a planning application, so would like to encourage residents to share their views by completing a feedback form."

Once final plans have been submitted, East Suffolk Council will hold their own public consultation as part of the planning process.

To find out more about the plans, go to www.larkfleethomes.co.uk/beccles, or call 0800 4703744.