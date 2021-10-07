New CCTV at playing field to catch dog walkers who don't pick up after pets

Published: 8:27 AM October 7, 2021

The cameras have been installed around Loddon and Chedgrave Playing Fields, including the area around Jubilee Hall. - Credit: Archant

CCTV has been installed on a town's playing field in a bid to encourage dog owners to pick up after their pets.

After a collaboration with a number of local groups, the cameras have been installed around the Loddon and Chedgrave Playing Field.

A spokesperson for Loddon Parish Council said: "Thanks to a collaboration between Jubilee Hall Loddon, Loddon United Football Club, Loddon Parish Council and Loddon and Chedgrave Playing Field Committee, CCTV has now been installed which covers all of the community areas surrounding the Jubilee Hall, the tennis courts, the Loddon and Chedgrave Playing Field, the Kitten Lane Play Area, the skate park and the hockey field.

"It is hoped the CCTV will reduce dog fouling on the playing field.

"Any incidents where people do not clear up behind their dogs will be reported to South Norfolk Council and offenders could be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £100."