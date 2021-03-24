Water main concerns prompts redesign of 150 new homes

Published: 6:30 PM March 24, 2021

Redesigned plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council for land west of London Road, Beccles. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to built hundreds of new homes in Beccles will go under the microscope again, more than a year after permission was granted.

Permission had been granted in November 2019 for more than 200 homes on land west of London Road, with applicant Hopkins Homes now seeking a redesign after concerns were raised during construction.

With 85 homes currently being built as part of phase one, a new application has been lodged with East Suffolk Council for 150 homes, as well as six custom built properties.



Essex and Suffolk Water had raised concerns about a section of the development above strategic water mains, affecting a number of road crossings and private driveways planned.

A design and access statement submitted as part of the application states Hopkins Homes "reviewed the proposed housing mix to focus on the provision of smaller dwellings and small family homes to provide a more efficient layout, enabling an increase in the total number proposed while retaining the same amount of open space across the site.

"The proposal offers a high-quality scheme that sees the efficient use of available and suitable land in an accessible location which forms a natural and complementary extension to the existing settlement of Beccles.

"Development of this site as proposed would assist in bringing forward much needed new housing, including affordable housing, in accordance with the Local Plan."

The plans for the site, which is allocated for housing as part of the Waveney Local Plan, would include three one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom flats, as well as 22 two-bedroom and 46 three-bedroom houses.

A further 24 houses will have four bedrooms or more, while the proposal would also see 43 properties allocated for affordable housing, as well as plans for public open spaces.

The hybrid application is also seeking outline planning permission for six custom built homes on the land.

The application is set to be discussed by Beccles Town Council's planning committee on Thursday, March 25, before a final decision is made by East Suffolk Council at a later date.