Mattresses among items dumped in countryside

Published: 6:00 AM April 20, 2021

Items were fly-tipped off Rectory Lane, in Mettingham. - Credit: Belinda Meadows

Mattresses and furniture have been dumped off a countryside lane over the weekend.

The incident is the latest in a spate of fly-tipping reports to East Suffolk Council in recent weeks.

The items were dumped off Rectory Lane, in Mettingham.

Passer-by Belinda Meadows said: "It makes me angry to see rubbish fly-tipped in the countryside.

"I love the countryside and the wildlife that lives in it.

"I'm out every day with my dog and camera capturing the wildlife and countryside around me.

"I feel for the landowners involved, but more needs to be done to tackle the problem as this is a regular occurrence."

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council confirmed the incident was reported over the weekend.

They said: "We have been made aware of a fly-tipping incident in Mettingham and officers from East Suffolk Norse will be visiting the site to carry out an investigation and remove the waste.

"Fly-tipping is unpleasant, unnecessary, unsightly and unacceptable and there is no excuse for it, not even during a pandemic.

"As with all fly-tipping incidents, we will be undertaking a full investigation to try and find those responsible.

"Anyone who has seen anything or has any information that might help us identify those responsible can report it by using our online form.

"East Suffolk Council has an ambitious vision to build the right environment for East Suffolk's communities and tackling climate change.

"Making sure we dispose of our waste properly plays a key role in achieving this."

Last month, cabinets, chairs and a shopping trolley were among a mound of waste dumped in a Lowestoft alleyway in two separate incidents, while days later a heater and old Christmas tree were dumped in Wrentham.

Earlier this month, gardening materials and empty plastic fertiliser containers were dumped alongside household waster in a Henstead field.

According to the latest figures, fly-tipping soared during the Covid-19 pandemic in East Suffolk - with more than 500 reports in the district in the final quarter of last year.

Fly-tipping can be reported to the council by submitting an online form at: https://my.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/service/Flytipping_or_Litter_Report