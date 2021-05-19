New mayor unveiled at council's first 'live' meeting in over a year

Published: 3:20 PM May 19, 2021

A new mayor has vowed to work with colleagues new and old for the good of Beccles, following his appointment to the role.

Richard Stubbings was unanimously voted as mayor of the town for the year ahead at the town council's annual meeting on Tuesday night, May 18, taking the chains from outgoing mayor Ashley Lever.

The meeting was the first to be held in person in more than a year, with councillors gathering at Beccles Public Hall, while members of the public were able to watch online.

It was also the first meeting held since local council elections were held earlier this month, with three new faces elected to Beccles Town Council.

Mr Stubbings said: "Thank you all for your confidence in me to vote me as mayor and hopefully it will be a good year.

"It is going to be an especially interesting year with a lot of new staff in new roles bedding in, who will bring forward new ideas, and we also have new councillors who we welcome here tonight.

"Hopefully we will work together for the benefit of Beccles. I am sure we will disagreeing and agreeing over things and all I ask is we do it respectfully.

"We have a lot of plans and aspirations and I hope we can achieve them all."

Having handed over the robes and chains, Mr Lever was then unanimously appointed as deputy mayor for the coming year.

He said: "Despite the early challenges, I really am truly humbled to have served Beccles as mayor.

"This year has been unforgettable and I would be lying if I didn't say how tough it has been, but I would like to thank everybody in the community who has gone above and beyond to support our townspeople throughout this.

"I hope we can all work together closely and effectively as we start to come out into the light and hopefully tonight is a sign of more positive things to come.

"I'm looking forward to working with Richard and being able to get back out into the community."

Mr Lever was also re-elected as Beccles' youth champion for 2021-22, alongside newly-elected councillor Barry Darch, while Peggy McGregor was appointed as the council's eco champion.