New mayor looking to improve Bungay's economy

Councillors Tony Dawes and Frances Betts have been elected mayor and deputy mayor of Bungay for 2022/23. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

A town has elected a new mayor for the year ahead, with his focus on improving the town's economic vitality.

Councillor Tony Dawes will wear the town's iconic chains after becoming mayor of Bungay following the town's annual meeting on Monday night, May 9.

He replaces outgoing mayor John Adams in the role, while councillor Frances Betts was elected deputy mayor for 2022/23.

Mr Dawes said: "I moved to Bungay in October 2012, having spent 33 years in IT, although it was called Data Processing back then, first as an engineer, then instructor and programmer and then 12 years running pubs.

"When we first came to visit, Bungay felt like a town I could live in with a great atmosphere and plenty of things going on.

"I am a former chairman of Bungay Royal British Legion Branch, a member of the Suffolk RBL committee and got involved with Bungay Community Support since the days of Bungay Emergency Community Support which started at the first lockdown.

"I have also been a trustee of Falcon Meadow Community Trust and a keen wildlife and steam photographer.

"I still keep my hand in looking after the cellar at the RBL Club and helping out with IT issues.

"I look forward carrying on with John Adams’ drive to help improve the economic vitality of Bungay and foster innovation and involvement of the entire community.

"I am chair of a great group of people from most of the town’s organisations who are preparing events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the beginning of June. Look out for the posters and programme.

"I am honoured to be elected Mayor of this wonderful town and look forward to working with the new deputy mayor Frances Betts and the rest of the Town Council.

"I will do all that I can to make it Better in Bungay."

Mr Adams, who served as mayor for 2021/22, congratulated both councillors on their new roles and wished them success for the year ahead.