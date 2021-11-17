Town council to create exercise area with new gym equipment

Bungay Town Council has been granted £5,000 to create a new outdoor gym area in the skate park. - Credit: Bungay Town Council

A town council has been granted £5,000 to create an outdoor exercise area with new gym equipment.

Bungay Town Council is being granted £5,000 as part of East Suffolk Council's grant scheme which will go towards the new outdoor exercise area.

Four pieces of external gym equipment will be purchased by the council.

The gym equipment will be at Bungay Skate Park. - Credit: Nick Butcher

The equipment will be at the skate park which is adjacent to the play park and community centre, land which is owned by Bungay Town Council.

All residents in Bungay and visitors from far and wide will be able to use the gym equipment, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of those using it.

Engagement and consultation has been undertaken as part of the Bungay Neighbourhood Plan which identifies the need for equipment like this from the community.

The Neighbourhood Plan allows locals to influence planning policy decisions at a local level, giving the community greater say in the location of new developments.