Local leaders gather as plans for Beccles cycle path in motion

Local leaders in Beccles gathered at the site of a future cycle path.

It was announced last week that a critical walking and cycling route between Beccles and a major employment area has moved a step closer following work between a local charity and a local landowner.

The current cycle path turning users onto the main road and the previous narrow (1m wide) verge ahead on the left hand side of the road. - Credit: Google Maps

The current cycle path runs along Beccles Southern Relief Road to Cucumber Lane but Graham Elliott, trustee of Beccles and Bungay Cycle Strategy (BBCS), has been campaigning for it to be extended into Ellough Industrial Estate.

Graham Elliott says the Beccles cycle path is one step closer towards development. - Credit: Graham Elliott

Graham Elliott said: “A very significant obstacle has now been removed and the campaign to get the path built is now well on track.

"Beccles and Bungay Cycle Strategy have contributed £3,500 towards the project which is money well spent if it unlocks this important cycle path.

"Realistically this should take around two years to do but once the cycle path is complete it will provide locals in Beccles a direct cycle path to one of the biggest employers in the town."

A photo showing the fence moved back allowing a triangle of land and verge to form the future cycle path. - Credit: Graham Elliott



