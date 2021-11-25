Beccles News Bungay News Things to do Sport Support Us Subscribe
Beccles and Bungay Journal > News > Local Council

Local leaders gather as plans for Beccles cycle path in motion

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 8:05 AM November 25, 2021
beccles cycle path

Local leaders gathered at the site of a future Beccles cycle path. - Credit: Graham Elliott

Local leaders in Beccles gathered at the site of a future cycle path.

It was announced last week that a critical walking and cycling route between Beccles and a major employment area has moved a step closer following work between a local charity and a local landowner.

cycle path

The current cycle path turning users onto the main road and the previous narrow (1m wide) verge ahead on the left hand side of the road. - Credit: Google Maps

The current cycle path runs along Beccles Southern Relief Road to Cucumber Lane but Graham Elliott, trustee of Beccles and Bungay Cycle Strategy (BBCS), has been campaigning for it to be extended into Ellough Industrial Estate.

graham elliott

Graham Elliott says the Beccles cycle path is one step closer towards development. - Credit: Graham Elliott

Graham Elliott said: “A very significant obstacle has now been removed and the campaign to get the path built is now well on track.

"Beccles and Bungay Cycle Strategy have contributed £3,500 towards the project which is money well spent if it unlocks this important cycle path.

"Realistically this should take around two years to do but once the cycle path is complete it will provide locals in Beccles a direct cycle path to one of the biggest employers in the town."

cycle path

A photo showing the fence moved back allowing a triangle of land and verge to form the future cycle path. - Credit: Graham Elliott


Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

beccles cycle path

Beccles cycle path moves step closer to development

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure

House damaged after two hooded suspects climb onto roof

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Bungay Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bungay celebrates the big Christmas lights switch-on

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The award winners celebrate.

East Suffolk Council

Awards celebration showcases district as 'an entrepreneurial powerhouse'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon