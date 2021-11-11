Plans unveiled for Bungay's eagerly-anticipated Christmas lights

Plans have been unveiled for a market town's ever-popular Christmas lights switch-on, despite shipping delays preventing a planned expansion.

Bungay's Christmas lights switch-on will take place next week on Friday, November 19, with family entertainment, market stalls and Santa all involved again.

The popular event will this year include a food and drink market in Cross Street, as well as entertainment from The Castle Singers and the Fisher Theatre at the Buttercross.

More Christmas market stalls will be open on Castle Meadow, along with the return of the bubble car - courtesy of Carl Baker - the Bungay Lions with their sleigh, Father Christmas and reindeer from Melsop Farm Park.

This year's event is being sponsored by local estate agents Musker McIntyre for the first time, who are keen to support the staple in the annual event calendar.

You may also want to watch:

Joanna McIntyre said: "As a prominent local business, we are keen to support this festive event for the residents of the town."

The lights display was due to be expanded and further updated this year, but delays in shipping the additional light strings mean they have not arrived in time to amend the display.

It comes after the old string lights were completely replaced in recent years with more efficient LED ones.

The lights are funded entirely by donations from members of the public.

This year, the committee commissioned Christmas card to raise funds, with photographer Jane Vass involved.

Bungay's deputy mayor, and chair of the committee, Tony Dawes said: "We would like to thank Musker McIntyre, Bungay Town Council and all those who have supported the Christmas lights.

"Without them, Bungay would not shine over Christmas."

Anyone wishing to have a stall at the switch on event is asked to contact the committee by emailing bungaychristmaslights@gmail.com, or by calling 07741 048 899.

Bungay's Christmas Lights switch-on event will take place on Friday, November 19 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.