Beccles Quay play area revamp set to start

Play park equipment at Beccles Quay is set to be replaced from February.

Beccles Fenland Charity Trust, of which Beccles Town Council is the sole trustee, has announced that the contract to replace the play equipment at the Quay Play Park has now been signed with Playdale Limited, and that work should start on site in February.

It is part of a £250,000 investment which will bring upgrades to the facilities for locals and visitors to Beccles Quay by summer 2022.

This starts with the replacing of the play park equipment in February and then the refurbishment of the toilet block.

In addition, facilities for boat owners will also be improved, with the Gas Dyke being dredged and electricity supply being added on the north bank of the river.

The town council is also working with the Broads Authority (BA) to further enhance facilities at the Quay.

BA is planning to locate a ‘Discovery Hub’ at the Quay.

This will act as a tourist information point to promote the Broads, and it will be maintained by a Broads Authority Ranger.

Here is what the new play park will look like.