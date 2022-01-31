'Pop along' events for locals to meet councillors in Beccles and Bungay

'Pop up' events will be available for locals across Beccles, Bungay and Halesworth. - Credit: Archant/Nick Butcher

A series of 'pop along' events to meet councillors are being held across Beccles, Bungay and Halesworth.

The events will enable residents to chat with a local councillor, an officer from East Suffolk Council’s Communities Team and a representative from a local organisation.

The ‘pop along’ events will repeat monthly and will run as a drop-in over two hours.

The first ‘pop along’ will take place in Bungay on Tuesday, February 1 at Bungay Library, between 10am and 12pm with the Halesworth event taking place on the third Tuesday of each month, starting on Tuesday, February 15 at Halesworth Library (10am -12pm), whilst the Beccles events will run on the second Wednesday of each month, starting on Wednesday, February 9 at Beccles Library (10am – 12pm).

Cllr Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism said: “These new events are an ideal opportunity for people in the Beccles, Bungay and Halesworth areas to learn more about the wide range of services available to them locally, and to speak in person to representatives from local organisations.”