Popular bench in disrepair replaced for benefit of town's community

Jasper King

Published: 3:25 PM January 7, 2022
Neil Peek, Bernard King, Theresa Robinson, Brian Taylor, Councillor Topping, Tony Bubb and Councillor Cloke. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

A popular bench that had fallen into disrepair has been replaced thanks to funding from the Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and villages Community Partnership. 

The bench, located at the west of St Michael's Church Tower, was originally installed by Beccles Rotary Club in 2005 and has become a popular spot for local people to sit, chat and meet new people.  

The Community Partnership's Small Grants scheme, Beccles Rotary Club were awarded £436.00 to install a new bench and a plaque.  

Councillor Judy Cloke. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Councillor Judy Cloke, East Suffolk ward councillor for Bungay and Wainford and Chair of the Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and villages Community Partnership, said: “Rotary clubs undertake a considerable amount of charitable activity in local communities, which is often unrecognised or acknowledged.

"It has been a pleasure to support this project to replace the bench at St Michael’s Church; benches are so important as a means of taking the weight off one’s feet when shopping, sitting down and talking to strangers or as a meeting point, so they help discourage loneliness in society.” 

Beccles News

