'Proud of Bungay': Campaign launched to tidy town

Published: 3:21 PM July 16, 2021

Volunteers will take to the streets of Bungay next weekend after the launch of a community project.

Hosted by the town council, Proud of Bungay is a collaboration between residents, community groups and councillors in an effort to keep the town tidy.

A two-hour litter pick will begin at 10am on Saturday, July 25, at the Town Hall in Broad Street.

Assistant town clerk Eddie Rosier said: "While litter picks play an important role in preventing the build-up of litter in hedgerows and the like, the group also aims to address many other issues, such as damage to pavements and roads, weeds and overgrown verges, damaged and dangerous road signs, and much more.

"While the town council is not the authority responsible for repair and maintenance, it chooses to play an integral role by reporting concerns raised by residents, visitors, staff and councillors to ensure these matters are addressed.

"We all have cause to complain when things aren't right, and Proud of Bungay is a way for the people of the town to give something back by either getting involved or by being proactive and reporting problems."

Anyone looking to get involved can contact Mr Rosier on 01986 894 236, or email admin@bungaytowncouncil.gov.uk.