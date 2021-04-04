Anger as residents' 'bullied' over village housing plans

Published: 5:30 AM April 4, 2021

School Road, in Ringsfield, where up to 33 new homes could be built. - Credit: Google Maps

Village residents claim they are being "bullied" into accepting plans for new homes which they claim could increase the number of houses by 50pc.

Plans have been submitted to East Suffolk Council for up to 33 new homes on land north of School Road, in Ringsfield.

However, the proposals have met opposition from residents, as well as Ringsfield and Weston Parish Council, who have raised concerns about the risk of "destroying the rural landscape".

Jeremy Garrod, of School Road, said: "We, as residents of School Road, are being bullied into accepting this development, which will increase the number of houses in Ringsfield by 50pc. Our objections have been continuously ignored.

"There are numerous issues with this proposal which are causing great concerns within the community.

You may also want to watch:

"To name a few, there are drainage problems on the land, it will damage the rural area and School Road is only a small country road which has become very busy since the Southern Relief Road opened.

"It has become a rat run for cars and HGVs.

"This will also cause a health and safety issue. Someone could be seriously injured or killed as the entrance to the development is directly opposite the school."

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council confirmed the land had been allocated for around homes in the Waveney Local Plan.

They said: "Any application needs to accord with the requirements of the plan, which was subject to significant consultation and engagement by the council and was examined by an independent inspector and found sound.

"Given this, the principle of residential development is established.

"The current planning application was presented to the planning committee recently, but was deferred as there were concerns raised by members as to whether the development of 'part' of the site accorded with the policy requirements.

"Again, as part of the planning application process, public consultation has been undertaken and a number of responses have been received with many raising concerns.

"The planning issues these responses raise will all be very carefully considered."

No date has been set for the application to be considered by the committee.

Lanpro, agent for the application, has been contacted for comment.