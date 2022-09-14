Plans for countryside home approved in bid to tackle attempted thefts

Plans to build a house next to a Suffolk agricultural engineering business have been approved by East Suffolk Council, enabling the company to maintain security on its premises.

The construction of a house for the owners of a family-run business providing repairs and breakdown services for farming equipment, G Engineering Ltd, was given the go-ahead at a meeting of the council’s northern planning committee on Tuesday, September 13, despite officers recommending objection.

The planned two-storey home will be situated in the countryside, approximately 200m from the settlement boundary of Rumburgh.

A representative for the applicant said: “Members of this committee will be acutely aware of the cost-of-living crisis.

“The applicant and his wife are a young couple with small children, and cannot afford to buy a dwelling close to their business.

“This is an opportunity to allow a local, independent business to survive and thrive.”

The applicant and his family expected to stay at their current residence near to the business indefinitely when they moved in 2018, but have been served a notice to quit.

The main reasons given for the need to live close to the site were the ability to maintain security of the expensive equipment there, which could cost upwards of ten million pounds at any one time, and to be available for call-outs 24/7.

Other workers are also expected to stay at the property during the odd night, when support is required from the company’s factory in Devon.

According to the applicant, there have already been two attempted thefts at the site, and nearby farmers have lost £20,000 worth of GPS equipment to thieves.

Councillor Tony Goldson - Credit: Nick Butcher

Conservative councillor Tony Goldson said: “Someone has to pay for the increasing costs of rural crime. The location of this business is very vulnerable to thieves.

“This applicant is asking to try to protect his property, and to be available 24 hours a day for the farming community. I believe this is sensible.”

According to rural insurer National Farmers’ Union Mutual, the cost of rural crime was 40pc higher in the first three months of 2022, when compared with the same period last year – something Mr Goldson pointed out.

Just one councillor voted the application down, although concerns were expressed by many about the potential precedent it could cause – with other businesses asking to build properties near their workplace. The officer stated this was a concern, but that every application would be considered on its own merits.

The application was supported by the local parish council – Three Saints South Elmham Parish Council – and ward members on East Suffolk Council, Conservative councillors David Ritchie and Judy Cloke.

Councillor David Ritchie - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Ritchie wrote when consulted: “This is ideally located to provide a service to local farmers. The business may not survive in its present location if the application is refused.

“Common sense suggests to it is the right house in the right place for the right reasons.”

Officers’ reasons for recommending refusal were based on East Suffolk’s Local Plan (Waveney) policies, and the requirement for there to be an ‘essential need’ for a rural worker to be based on site. They did not feel this was met.

Another aspect of the officers’ recommendation was the definition of ‘agricultural work’, which tends to incorporate livestock. The case for security is typically stronger if it is regarding the welfare of these animals.

The final recommendation included a condition to ensure the property remained owned by someone who owning or employed by the business, or working on the site for the benefit of agricultural workers.

G Engineering Ltd has been running since 2013, and undertakes work for farmers across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and some parts of Cambridgeshire.