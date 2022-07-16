Villagers urged to have their say on new neighbourhood plan

Villagers are being invited to have their say on a new neighbourhood plan for their area.

The Shadingfield, Sotterley, Willingham and Ellough Parish Counci has submitted their neighbourhood plan to East Suffolk Council ahead of it undergoing an independent examination.

Before that, residents can have their say, with their comments to be considered by examiners.

Councillor David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for planning and coastal development, said: "I would encourage those living in Shadingfield, Sotterley, Willingham and Ellough to view the plan and submit their comments.

"Neighbourhood planning is important as it enables communities to shape their local area and influence planning decisions.”

Copies of the neighbourhood plan can be viewed at Beccles Library and East Suffolk Council's Customer Services Centre at the Marina Centre in Lowestoft, as well as online at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/neighbourhoodplanning.

Representations, which must be submitted by 5pm on September 7, can be made online or by writing to East Suffolk Council, Planning Policy and Delivery Team (Neighbourhood Plans), Riverside, 4 Canning Road, Lowestoft, NR33 0EQ.