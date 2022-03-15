Suffolk Day 2022: Bungay chosen as host town for special event

Bungay has been chosen as the host town for Suffolk Day 2022. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Bungay has been chosen as the host town for Suffolk Day 2022, which involves individuals and organisations working together to celebrate everything Suffolk.

First launched in 2017, the day is an open invitation for people and businesses to celebrate the county as they see fit. It is always held on the summer solstice, which this year falls on Tuesday, June 21.

This year, it will form part of the Festival of Suffolk celebrations - a series of events between May and September to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

In 2021, the town of Clare played host and it was a special event attracting people from far and wide in Suffolk.

The event is supported by Suffolk County Council, the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, and many other organisations and businesses.

Although in the early stages of planning, Bungay mayor John Adams said he was excited about the prospect of the day being held in Bungay.

He said: "We found out on Friday we would be playing host to Suffolk Day 2022 so it is all in the very early stages of planning.

"We are very excited to be playing host to such an important yearly event for the county.

"If the event in Clare is anything to go by then it will be a great success for the town and attract visitors from far and wide.

"As soon as more plans are laid out in more detail we will work with the town and other organisations to plan a great day."

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council could not comment on plans for the event in Bungay because it is still in the early stages of planning.

Based on the event run in Clare last year in 2021 Bungay can expect potentially bigger and better events to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

Many local people and organisations were involved in organising the day in Clare last year.

The event in the town involved a civic procession followed by the investiture of the latest recipients of the prestigious Suffolk Medal, in the presence of Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, Countess of Euston.