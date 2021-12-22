Support available this winter for those struggling across Beccles and Bungay

Support is available to those across Beccles and Bungay this winter. - Credit: Archant/Nick Butcher

Winter presents challenges for people and this year is no different.

A number of support groups are available to across east Suffolk for those in Beccles and Bungay.

Caroline Topping. - Credit: East Suffolk Council

Councillor for Beccles, Caroline Topping said: "Please do access all the support numbers that are being advertised and I would like to thank all the people that will be answering those telephone numbers over Christmas.

"You may be home on your own or with family, but you are NOT Home Alone.

"Pick up the phone and make the call if you need support."

Home But Not Alone

This group helps with food, prescriptions and other support for those self-isolating.

Call 08008766926.

Suffolk Advice and Support Service (SASS)

Offers food, medicine, a befriending scheme, support with care needs and money and debt.

Call 08000683131.

Local Welfare Assistance Scheme (LWAS)

The Local Welfare Assistance Scheme (LWAS) is available for residents most in need. Only gateway partners can refer.

LWAS can provide food vouchers, cash payments, essential household furniture and kitchen goods, supermarket vouchers and pink orange food boxes.

You can apply here.

Surviving Winter Grants Support

This is available through the Suffolk Community Foundation Surviving Winter Scheme to support those who are in fuel poverty.

Those who are eligible for support will receive a contribution towards their gas/electricity or oil heating costs.

Call 01473 298634.

Support for children during school holidays

Families who are eligible for free school meals will be contacted directly by their school if they are eligible for support for the school holiday periods covering October half term, Christmas, February half term and Easter.

Food Banks

Waveney Food Bank Centre - St Luke's Church, 61 Rigbourne Hill, Beccles NR34 9JQ

Waveney Food Bank Centre - Hungate Church Beccles, Hungate Ln, Beccles NR34 9TT

Waveney Food Bank Centre – Emmanuel Rooms, Emmanuel Church, Upper Olland St, Bungay NR35 1BH

Waveney Food Bank Centre - St Mary's Church, Steeple End, Halesworth IP19 8LL

Blyth Valley Ministry Team/Halesworth Volunteer Centre Community Larder also running

Household support grant - 01502 518510

Meals on wheels - email sam.kenward@eastsuffolk.gov.uk

Disability Advice Service - 01394 387070

Homeless Support - Cases can be reported using Streetlink

Flooding

Residents are encouraged to fill out a survey here if they were impacted by the flooding last year.