Town Hall return for council meetings after social distancing rules end

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 11:16 AM June 8, 2022
Beccles Town Hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Beccles Town Council meetings will return to the chamber at the Town Hall from July. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Town council meetings in Beccles will return to the historic chamber at the Town Hall next month with social distancing regulations now no longer in place.

At a meeting held at Hungate Hall on Tuesday evening, June 7, Beccles Town councillors agreed July's full council meeting will return to the Grade II listed building on New Market.

After hosting meetings on Zoom during the initial months of the pandemic, in-person meetings returned last year from other venues around the town in order to adhere to social distancing regulations in place at the time.

Jack Walmsley, councillor, said: "I think we have reached the stage where we ought to go back to the chamber, but we must continue to monitor this nuisance because it may well be back in the autumn."

Councillors unanimously approved a proposal to return to the Town Hall.

The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 5, at the council chamber in the Town Hall, with members of the public welcome to attend.

