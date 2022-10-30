Drop off old trainers for recycling at new gym scheme

Gyms across Waveney have invited people to drop off their sweaty footwear for a good cause.

Leisure centres across East Suffolk have teamed up with the JogOn campaign which aims to keep one million pairs of running shoes out of landfill.

Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft and Waveney Valley Leisure Centre in Bungay are both hosting a collection bin where people can drop off their unwanted running shoes.

JogOn estimates that every year in the UK alone, more than 30 million pairs of shoes end up in landfill.

It is hoped this nationwide partnership will reduce that number.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager for the gym's operator Everyone Active’s, said: “We are delighted to partner with JogOn for this hugely positive initiative which means the community can make a real difference."

Councillor James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, said: "This is an excellent scheme which enables East Suffolk people to easily donate their unwanted running shoes to benefit people around the world and helps the planet too.

"As a runner myself, I have always looked at ways of recycling my old running kit and this scheme provides a great opportunity to do that."